Teacher booked for sending obscene message to student’s mother in K’taka

A teacher was booked for allegedly sending obscene messages to a student’s mother here, on Tuesday.

Mallaradhya works as a teacher in a school run by a famous religious mutt in Tumakuru.

Jurisdictional Kyatasandra police have registered a case under IPC Sections 354 (A) and 506 against the accused.

According to police, the victim’s son is studying at the residential hostel and school. The accused teacher had got the contact number of the victim from the ledger and started a conversation with her.

Initially, he used to discuss about the student’s progress but slowly he started sending obscene messages.

The woman has alleged that the teacher had sent her obscene and vulgar messages and threatened that if she does not cooperate with him he would fail her son and destroy his career.

The woman then lodged a complaint with the police.

An investigation into the matter is on.

