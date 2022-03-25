A government school teacher in Bihar’s East Champaran district was gunned down near district headquarters Motihari by four bike-borne assailants on Friday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at a roadside eatery located at Naika Tola village under Chiraiya police station around 9 a.m.

Ram Vinay Sahani was washing his hands after having breakfast in the eatery when the four assailants arrived on two bikes and opened fire on him. Sahani, who sustained 4 gunshot injuries, died on the spot.

Following the broad daylight murder, angry villagers blocked the busy Motihari-Dhaka state highway and demanded the DM and the SP come there. They wanted immediate arrest of the accused followed by speedy trial for justice to his kin.

As the situation was extremely tense, the SDPO, the SDO, and personnel from different police stations arrived there to calm down the protesters, but needed to conduct a baton charge to disperse them.

Sahani, who was deployed as headmaster of Kundwa Chainpur middle school, was having enmity with the strongmen of the village had requested for the police protection in the past.

“We have registered an FIR against four persons. The accused are identified now. They are absconding,” said Rajesh Kumar, SDPO of Sikharna range.

