INDIA

Teacher held for assaulting girl student in Rajkot school

NewsWire
Rajkot police on Saturday arrested a school teacher, Sagar Vadher, for assaulting a Class 7 girl student at the D.K. School. The incident occurred on Friday.

Inspector R.G. Barot told the media that Vadher has been under under the IPC sections related to assault or criminal force on women, criminal intimidation and various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

School principal Jagruti Patadia told the media that it was an unfortunate incident, and the moment the student’s parents complained over phone, she checked the CCTV footage of the classroom, and on finding that Vadher had assaulted the girl, she immediately informed the police.

Vadher had joined the school just one-and-a-half months ago. The school’s timing is 12 noon to 6 p.m., and mostly the staff stayed back after school hours. But on Friday, Vadher had left the school early.

“The student described her ordeal to her parents on returning home. Had she told us, we would have acted faster,” Patadia said.

The victim’s mother alleged that after returning from school, her daughter looked tense. On inquiry, she said that her teacher had touched her inappropriately.

