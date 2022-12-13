INDIA

Teacher job aspirants baton charged in Patna

NewsWire
0
0

Over two dozen job aspirants were reportedly injured after Patna police used force to disperse them from the city’s Dak Bungalow Chowk on Monday.

The job aspirants were demanding for the recruitment of teachers for the seventh phase. Staying at Gandhi Maidan in the night, they assembled at Dak Bungalow Chowk in large numbers and protested against the government.

Patna police deployed a large number of personnel in the area.

The agitators wanted to go to the Assembly but police did not allow them. When the things seemed got out of control, police carried out a baton charge and used water cannon to disperse them.

Following the incident, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha said: “The Nitish Kumar government is misleading the job aspirants. It should stop this and announce the date of recruitment. If it does not announce the date of recruitment, BJP will start massive agitation along with job aspirants of Bihar.”

20221213-233602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Opinion divided on whether creation of Bangladesh helped India

    Auction breaks world records for art masters Paritosh Sen, HA Gade

    Nearly 62% health insurance policy holders surveyed saw their premiums increase

    Delhi BJP attacks AAP; calls Kejriwal, Sisodia ‘Lootera’