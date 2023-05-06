INDIA

Teacher recruitment case: CBI to grill top officials of district education councils

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will question the top officials of the district primary education councils in West Bengal through the entire month of the May in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers in 2016.

At the beginning, officials of the district primary education councils in north Bengal will be questioned. The CBI has fixed separate dates for questioning the officials of different district primary education councils at its Nizam Palace office in Kolkata.

The process will start from May 11 with the questioning of officials from Malda district, sources said. On May 16, their counterparts from Cooch Behar district have been summoned. On May 17, the CBI will question officials from Alipurduar district. In the next few days, officials from Darjeeling, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts have been summoned for questioning. On May 22, officials from Jalpaiguri will be questioned.

“After completing the districts in north Bengal, we will summon officials from south Bengal districts,” a CBI insider said.

The CBI has also asked all the district primary education councils to immediately forward to the central agency all the documents related to primary teachers’ recruitment in 2016.

