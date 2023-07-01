After a marathon 11-hour grilling by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, actress-turned-politician and Trinamool Youth Congress president Sayani Ghosh finally came out of the agency office at Salt Lake late on Friday night.

After coming out of the ED office at around 11 p.m., a visibly exhausted Ghosh told the waiting mediapersons that she has cooperated 100 per cent with the ED officers during her marathon questioning.

However, ED sources said that although Ghosh did not make any visible attempt to avoid the questions posed to her, on several occasions she gave contradictory answers. The sources said there is a high possibility that she might be summoned again for questioning in the near future.

Ghosh reached the ED office at Salt Lake at 11.20 a.m. and her questioning started at 12 noon.

Sources said that Ghosh requested the ED officers to complete the interrogation by 5 p.m. in view of her campaigning schedule for the July 8 panchayat elections. However, her request for early release was not accepted by the central agency.

Sources said that Ghosh had been questioned on the basis of her WhatsApp chat messages with expelled youth Trinamool leader Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the case, who is currently in judicial custody.

Sources said that the actress-turned-politician was also questioned on some banking transactions between Ghosh and Kuntal Ghosh relating to some purchase of property, which recently surfaced during the course of investigation.

Ghosh had been asked to appear at the ED office on Friday with all related documents like details of the bank statements, income tax returns for the last few years as well her property and asset details.

