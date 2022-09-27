The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the teachers’ recruitment scam, which allegedly took place during the tenure of Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah, has intensified investigations, and with the recent arrests, sources said the case could prove to be a setback for the opposition party.

The agency made five important arrests on Monday, and the court gave their custody to the CID till October 1 for further inquiry. The accused persons were expected to make major revelations about the scam.

Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders are attacking the ruling BJP with the 40 per cent commission charges and have also launched the PayCM poster campaign in the state. This, however, will face a roadblock as major arrests are likely to be made in teachers’ recruitment scam, according to sources.

The authorities backed by senior officers and politicians had selected candidates who had not even applied for the posts. The authorities had announced their selection in the second list, avoiding the first list. As many as 12 such candidates were selected in this fashion, sources say.

The CID has arrested Samagra Shikshan Abhiyan Director Geetha, Textbook Division Director Made Gowda, and retired Joint Directors G.R. Basavaraju, K. Rathnaiah and D.K. Shivakumara in this connection.

The Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam, which embarrassed the ruling BJP after sitting Additional DGP was arrested. The Congress demanded resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Now, sources said that the teachers’ recruitment scam will lead to the arrest of Congress backed top bureaucrats and netas.

The CID sleuths have taken 19 persons into custody so far based on two separate complaints. The recruitments were made in 2014-15.

