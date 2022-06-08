INDIA

Teacher recruitment scam: Calcutta HC asks CBI to question retired IPS officer

NewsWire
0
5

A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate retired IPS officer and former West Bengal minister Upendranath Biswas, known for probing the fodder scam in Bihar, in connection with the primary teachers’ recruitment irregularities scam.

The single-judge bench of Justice Avijit Gangopadhyay also ordered the CBI to trace and question a person named Chandan Mandal alias Ranjan, who was named by Biswas in a recent Facebook Live as one of the key operators in the recruitment irregularities scam.

Incidentally, Biswas had retired as the Additional Director of CBI. As the Joint Director (East) of CBI, Biswas had relentlessly pursued the Rs 950 crore fodder scam case involving former Bihar Chief Ministers Jagannath Mishra and Lalu Prasad. He was the one who had arrested Lalu Prasad who was later sent to jail.

Biswas joined the Trinamool Congress after retirement and contested the 2011 Assembly elections. He also served as the Backward Class Welfare Minister from 2011 to 2016. However, he resigned from Trinamool Congress in 2021.

Recently, in a Facebook Live, Biswas referred to Chandan Mandal alias Ranjan as a key operator in the WBSSC recruitment irregularities scam.

In the live video, Biswas named one Chandan Mandal alias Ranjan, a resident of Bagda in North 24 Parganas district, who could give primary teacher’s jobs even to those who submitted blank papers in the written entrance test against a payment of Rs 15 lakh.

In the video, Biswas satirically termed Mandal as an “honest man” who did not fail to return money to the candidate concerned in case his or her appointment could not be arranged.

20220608-195803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Higher lightning activity over humid region compared to arid’

    Mamata Banerjee breaks many records with Bhabanipur victory

    Red sanders worth Rs 4.5 Cr seized, 2 held in K’taka

    Withdraw proposed amendment to Cinematograph Act: Stalin