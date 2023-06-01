INDIA

Teacher recruitment scam: ED director to review progress of probe in Kolkata on Friday

The Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Sanjay Kumar Mishra, will be in Kolkata on Friday to review the progress of the agency’s ongoing investigation into the alleged multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Sources said that Mishra will talk to his the investigating officers to get a clear idea of how deep-rooted the alleged scam is.

If necessary, Mishra might also question Trinamool Congress confidant Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a.k.a ‘Kalighater Kaku’ (uncle of Kalighat), who was arrested by the ED last week because of his alleged involvement in the case, an ED official said.

Kumar’s visit to Kolkata is being viewed by the political observers as extremely important since it is happening at a time when the ED has started zeroing in on the accused in the alleged recruitment scam.

Sources said that the ED Director is also expected to inquire about the progress of the investigation in other alleged scams, including the cattle smuggling and coal smuggling cases.

On Saturday, Mishra will hold a meeting with the senior officials of the Income Tax Department and discuss ways for joint operations to check the flow of unaccounted money in the market.

Meanwhile, the ED team probing the recruitment case has decided to summon civic volunteer Rahul Bera, who reportedly made attempts to delete electronic evidence following instructions from Bhadra, in the coming days.

20230601-202003

