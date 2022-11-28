INDIA

Teachers appointment case: SC directs J’khand Chief Secy to appear in person

The Supreme Court has summoned the Jharkhand Chief Secretary while hearing a contempt petition in a matter related to high school teachers appointment in the state.

The top court has asked him to be physically present on December 2 to explain the reason behind state government violating its judgement.

The matter was heard on Monday by the bench of Justice M.R. Shah.

In its previous hearing, the apex court issued a notice to the government and ordered for status quo to be restored in the appointment of high school teachers.

The recruitment process of teachers in the state is underway since 2016. The merit list prepared on the basis of the examination conducted following the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission’s (JSSC) Advertisement No. 21/2016 was challenged by Soni Kumari and others.

The Supreme Court ordered for the merit list to be revised. On non-compliance of the order, Kumari filed a contempt petition in the court.

