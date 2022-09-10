INDIA

Teachers hopeful that TN govt will revive elementary educational officer’s post

Tamil Nadu’s primary school teachers’ associations want the posts of district elementary educational officer (DEEO) and assistant elementary educational officer (AEEO) to be revived for the smooth functioning of elementary education in the state.

The posts of DEEO and AEEO were abolished in May 2018 and the powers were delegated to the district educational officers (DEOs) and chief educational officers (CEOs) via government orders 101 and 108.

R. Doss, General Secretary of Elementary School Teachers’ Association, told the media that the DEOs and CEOs cannot conduct inspections properly as they are already overburdened with their present professional commitments.

He said the primary school teachers’ associations have conducted three rounds of discussions with the state government in this regard.

The teachers also said that presently it is difficult for the director of elementary education to implement any decision due to the slow pace of reporting from the DEOs and the CEOs.

A meeting between Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will take place soon in this regard.

The Elementary School Teachers’ Association expects that after the meeting, the posts of DEEO and AEEO would be revived and the government orders 101 and 108 scrapped.

