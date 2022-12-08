The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 7.93 crore of Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the Primary Teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal.

The attached properties are in the form of bank balance in 61 accounts in the name of Manika Bhattacharya’s relatives and friends who were induced by him and his family members to open the same to avoid detection by law enforcement authorities, an ED official said on Thursday.

One such account used for money laundering activities was found existing in the name of Satarupa Bhattacharya, Manik Bhattacharya’s wife, and Mrityunjay Chatterjee who had passed away in 2016.

The ED had arrested Bhattacharya, MLA and former President of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education on November 10 due to his active and direct involvement in the offence of money laundering and his continuous non-cooperation in the investigation of the case.

Manik Bhattacharya is still under judicial custody.

“The ED has already seized cash amounting to a total of Rs 49.80 crore and gold and jewellery valued at more than Rs 5.08 crore and provisionally attached properties worth Rs 48.22 crore in this recruitment scam. The total seizure and attachment after the latest attachment stands at Rs 111 crore,” said the ED official.

