Teachers recruitment scam: SC shields Manik Bhattacharya from arrest till Oct 10

Trinamool Congress legislator and West Bengal Board of Primary Education’s (WBBPE) former President Manik Bhattacharya will be able to able to enjoy the forthcoming Durga Puja festival as the Supreme Court on Friday extended, till October 10, the stay on coercive action, including arrest, against him by the CBI.

The hearing at the apex court on the appeal by Bhattacharya for quashing of the Calcutta High Court’s order on Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in primary teachers’ recruitment irregularities scam as well as his removal from chair of WBBPE President concluded on Friday.

While the division bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Vikram Nath reserved its judgement, it made it clear that protection from arrest will stay till October 10, but Bhattacharya will have to cooperate with the central agency in the investigation process.

At the same time, the apex court has also refused to put any stay on the CBI enquiry in the matter of the primary teachers’ recruitment irregularities.

The CBI counsel M.V. Raju informed the apex court that the central agency will complete the investigation process in the matter within the next three months. He also said that the CBI probe is being done following a direction of the Calcutta High Court as per procedures.

