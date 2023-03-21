INDIA

Teachers’ scam: Advance message cautioning Ayan Shil of ED raid tracked

NewsWire
0
0

Was the 40-hour raid and search operations of Enforcement Directorate (ED) that ultimately led to the arrest of real estate promoter Ayan Shil on early Monday morning in connection to the multi-crore scam in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools in West Bengal leaked in advance?

The investigating officials of ED have come across some definite clues in this connection following the recovery of the WhatsApp chat history from the mobile phone of Shil.

Sources said that one such SMS was from a mysterious woman late Friday evening to Shil cautioning him of the probable arrival of ED officials at his residence.

In the message, sources said, the woman also advised Shil to move away from that place after removing the necessary documents. The message came less than 12 hours before the ED sleuths actually started the raid and search operations at Shil’s residence at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

Although the sleuths have tracked the details of the sender of the message for the sake of investigation, they are not divulging her name right at this moment. However, sources added, the same woman had been traced of having a number of financial transactions with Shil as evident from the details of the different bank accounts in the name of the accused promoter.

What has made the suspicion stronger among the central agency officials about the potential leak of the forthcoming raid and search operations in advance is the irrelevant answers given by Shil in the matter when being questioned on the issue.

At times, he claims that he did not notice the message at all whereas at times he says he did not give any importance to the message. The ED sleuths are planning to question this mysterious woman in the matter shortly.

The raid and search operations at Shil’s residence has opened a new dimension in the probe by central agencies in the recruitment scam. Incriminating documents have been seized by ED which reveals that there had been massive irregularities in recruitments of staff in different municipalities in the state which is similar in nature to the scam in recruitment of teaching and non- teaching staff in state- run schools in West Bengal.

20230321-114602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unnao rape case: Delhi HC asks CBI to verify facts of...

    Pole position for Sarvesh Balappa at National Motorcycle Racing Championship

    BJP engineering communal strife to win polls: Mamata

    Tharoor phobia grips section of Congress leaders in Kerala