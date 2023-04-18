Jiban Krishna Saha, the Trinamool Congress MLA who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the multi- crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal, does not seem to be having any sympathizer even within his own family.

Saha was arrested on Monday. While all the three members of his family claimed that they have no pain over the CBI action, his father, Biswanath Saha was claimed by media persons to have heaved a sigh of relief over the development.

According to Biswanath Saha, his son often used to mentally and physically torture him. “He is a worthless son and a dangerous person. He forced me to sell my own house at Sainthia in Birbhum by putting pressure on me through my neighbours using his influence. He had arranged for someone to get my legitimate government contract against a bribe. I was not surprised over his arrest. I have no pain in mind. He is paying for what he has done with me,” the aggrieved father told media persons.

Echoing Biswanath Guha’s sentiments, his daughter Chumki Mondal Saha said she was ashamed to be recognised as Jiban Krishna Saha’s sister. “He did not even care for our father. Rather he did not maintain any connection with us. Although I never had any high regards for him but could never imagine that he would get involved in such a scam,” she said.

The tone of the mother, Gayatri Saha, was slightly softer compared to that of her husband and daughter. “I can not say that I am not feeling bad over the development. But at the same time, I am feeling ashamed also. We live an ordinary life unlike him who had an extremely high-end lifestyle. Again, I also could not even guess that he had got involved with such a scandal,” she said.

On Monday, a special court of CBI remanded Jiban Krishna Saha to four days of judicial custody. Saha will be presented before the same court on April 21. The court also permitted the legislator’s wife to meet him in CBI custody in the interim period. On Monday morning, the CBI arrested Saha after 65 hours of raid at the latter’s residence.

20230418-104201