INDIA

Teacher’s scam: B-Ed college rep alleges transfer of money to Manik Bhattacharya’s son

An administrator of a private Bachelor of Education (B. Ed)-cum- diploma in elementary education (D.L.Ed) college in West Bengal, on Monday alleged that the college authorities were forced to transfer money to the bank account of the son of Trinamool Congress legislator and former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Manik Bhattacharya.

On Monday, the administrators of a number of such private B.Ed-cum- D.L.ED colleges were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the multi- crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal.

One of them was Sujit Sarkar, a representative of Mahabodhi College at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district. He made this allegation before the media persons before entering the ED office.

“My college authorities had to transfer a lump sum amount to a particular bank account following the order of Manik Bhattacharya and his close aide Tapas Mondal. Later, I came to know that the particular account belonged to the son of Manik Bhattacharya,” he told the media. Later he reportedly passed on the same information to the ED sleuths.

Mondal is the president of the All Bengal Teachers’ Training Achievers’ Association (ABTTAA), an umbrella organisation of such private teachers. He also informed the ED and the media persons that Rs 20.70 crore was collected for offline registration by different private teachers training colleges in the state which was sent to the office of WBBPE, when Manik Bhattacharya was the president of the board.

Manik Bhattacharya is currently in judicial custody and the next date of his appearance at a special ED court in Kolkata is November 24. In the last hearing on November 10, ED’s counsel Phiroze Edulji informed the court that 325 candidates were hired as primary teachers despite not qualifying in the recruitment examination in 2014. He also claimed that Rs 20.73 crore was transferred to the accounts of Bhattacharya, his son and some of his relatives by different private teachers’ training institutes.

