INDIA

Teachers scam: Calcutta HC apprehends some accused may have multiple passports

NewsWire
0
0

The Calcutta High Court on Friday questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about the possibility of certain accused in the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal holding more than one passport.

“Have you checked the passports of the accused in the matter? Do you have any idea about their foreign trips? Often some people bring out fake passports and use two passports for foreign travel. Just check whether anything of sort has happened concerning the accused persons in the case. I might seek a detailed report on this count soon,” a bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay told CBI representatives present at his court.

However, he did not specify any name of the accused whom he meant on this count.

In reply, the CBI representatives informed the court that passports and past foreign travels of some of the accused in the teachers’ recruitment scam are under the scanner of the central agency. “However, we have no idea whether any fake passports were used in such cases.. We will have to investigate the matter separately,” the central agency representative told the court.

When Justice Gangopadhyay asked whether foreign travel using fake passports was possible, the CBI representative said that it was.

At this, he said” “If that is possible, then find it out. Adopt caution in the process of investigation. If necessary, consult with the Enforcement Directorate. Take necessary steps. I might seek a detailed report on this count.”

20230120-191203

