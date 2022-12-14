INDIA

Teachers’ scam: Calcutta HC asks ED to be party in OMR sheet forgery case

NewsWire
0
0

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the probe on the manipulation of optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets to accommodate ineligible candidates illegally in the appointment list for Class 9 and 10 teacher in state-run schools.

A single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay asked the ED to join the investigation process immediately and probe the financial angle involved in the scam.

On Wednesday, Justice Gangopadhyay questioned counsel for the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on how many of the 183 “wrongly recommended” candidates are currently in service as teachers in different state- run schools. The commission’s counsel replied that while 80 of such candidates are already in service, the remaining have not joined service despite receiving appointment letters.

Justice Gangopadhyay directed the commission to recruit alternatives for those posts immediately strictly on the basis of merit.

It is learnt that the ED will probe the financial angle and try to find out details of the money paid by such wrongly-recommended candidates in procuring those jobs illegally. It will also integrate who among such candidates paid money and in what amounts as well find out the recipients and beneficiaries of those proceeds.

Senior advocate and the CPI-M Rajya Sabha member, Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya said that this an extremely welcome decision on part of the Calcutta High Court. “Undoubtedly such wrongly recommended candidates secured jobs by paying huge amounts of money. It is also to be seen whether there is any hawala angle in the scam. The ED, being an agency expert probing such crimes relating to financial embezzlement, is the right agency to probe the scam,” he said.

20221214-190202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi to visit Morbi on Tuesday

    Two-and-a-half ft tall man finds in match

    Qatar Airways promotes FIFA World 2022 among fans in Mumbai

    News portal editor detained for ‘defaming’ Dutee Chand