INDIA

Teachers’ scam: Calcutta HC expresses doubts over CBI’s role

NewsWire
0
0

In an unprecedented development, a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday expressed doubts over the role of certain officials of the CBI probing the teachers’ recruitment irregularities scam in West Bengal, specially in appointment of teachers in 9th and 10th standards in different state-run schools.

While hearing the matter in such a case, Justice Biswajit Basu of the Calcutta High Court even observed that it seems that in certain cases the CBI is intentionally delaying the matter.

“I feel that you are intentionally delaying the process. Act fast to remove the garbage from the society and make space for the eligible candidates,” Justice Basu told the CBI counsel on Tuesday.

He became furious after he detected gross differences between the line of argument of the CBI counsel and the contents of a progress report submitted by the central agency in a sealed envelope at his court on Tuesday.

“Such mistakes from a principal investigating agency of the country are unpardonable. The counsel of CBI seems to have more information than the investigating officials of the agency. How is that possible? It creates doubt about the role of the agency. You should have cross-checked the documents thrice before forwarding them to the court,” he said.

On the occasion, Justice Basu also expressed anguish at the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on this count.

“The court cannot take all the responsibilities. Why are you remaining silent even after such a forgery? Whom are you scared of? Use your authority. Ask the WBSSC chairman to replace the ineligible ones with eligible candidates,” Justice Basu told the commission’s counsel.

20230131-175802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Four arrested in Assam for links with ABT, AQIS

    Giriraj gets Covid jab, says spreading rumours ‘unfortunate’

    MPEDA’s journey from 35K tonne to 1.4 million tonne of seafood...

    Akali Dal heir to rich cultural traditions of Punjab: Sukhbir Badal