Teachers’ scam: Calcutta HC judge questions silence of two Nobel laureates

NewsWire
Calcutta High Court’s Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Wednesday questioned the silence of Nobel laureates Amartya Sen and Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, having their roots in West Bengal, on the issue of multi-crore teacher’s recruitment scam.

In a discussion with senior advocate and CPI-M Rajya Sabha member, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya at his court, Justice Gangopadhyay asked about the observation of the two renowned economists on the scam.

“Both of them often make statements and give observations on many issues. My inquisitiveness is what is their observation on the teachers’ scam. This was a scam of such a huge magnitude. What do the Nobel laureates have to say?

“Amartya Sen has formed Pratichi Trust and is working in the sphere. Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee is also there. I really want to know what they are saying on this issue and what are the observations of the two great educationists in the matter,” said Justice Gangopadhyay, who had been in the national limelight for the last one year because of his judgments and observations in the teachers’ recruitment scam.

Last week, Sen observed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s qualities to achieve the chair of the Prime Minister are unquestionable. However, he, at the same time, expressed doubts on how far she will be able to unite the opposition against the BJP.

Banerjee, on the other hand, was a member of the Covid-19 related standing committee constituted by the West Bengal Chief Minister during the pandemic period.

20230118-172405

