INDIA

Teachers’ scam: Calcutta HC orders termination of service of 53 primary teachers

NewsWire
0
0

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered termination of service of 53 primary teachers in different state-run schools in West Bengal on charges of procuring jobs illegally adopting unfair means or against some consideration.

Earlier in the year, a bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered termination of services of 269 primary teachers on the same grounds. However, these teachers approached the Supreme Court claiming that the order was given without hearing them.

The apex court then directed the same single-judge bench to hear the arguments of these 269 primary teachers. It also directed these teachers to file affidavits on this count.

On Friday, 54 such teachers were supposed to be present before the bench of Justice Gangopadhyay with their respective affidavits, out of whom 53 turned up. After the review of these affidavits, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered the termination of their services of all these 53 teachers. He also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the one teacher who failed to turn up and said that after paying the fine, he will have the chance to file his affidavit in the matter.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said that this is just the beginning. “Gradually in the coming days the court will order more such termination of services. Gradually the number will rise to over 25,000. Then all of them will assemble at Kolkata and then march towards the Chief Minister’s residence at Kalighat demanding return of the money they paid for procuring the services,” he claimed.

There was no comment from the ruling Trinamool Congress over the development so far.

20221223-173204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Will be watching Mumbai v Delhi pretty closely, says...

    Official national emissions inventory needed, existing ones show 37% variation: CEEW

    3rd wave in Delhi: Doctors advise people to follow Covid norms

    ‘Disturbed Area’ tag under AFSPA removed from Assam dist