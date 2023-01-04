The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) president Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay in connection to his alleged involvement in the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam.

A division bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta questioned the CBI on how long the central agency will be able to keep Gangopadhyay behind the bars without solid evidence and logic.

It will hear the arguments of the CBI counsel in the matter on Thursday.

“Make your investigation process more foolproof in the teachers’ recruitment scam. Remember that the ineligible candidates were not offered jobs out of sheer love,” Justice Bagchi observed.

Gangopadhyay is behind the bars since he was arrested by the CBI sleuths in connection with the scam.

The counsel for the former WBBSE president moved the bail plea on the health and age grounds.

To recall, on December 22 last year while hearing in the same matter, Justice Bagchi expressed anguish over the lack of coordination between the CBI and its counsel in the matter.

“Please sit and discuss the matter with the investigation official and try to understand the matter in detail. The court wants a clear observation from you in the matter. Better you approach Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay who is mainly dealing in the matter. He will explain everything to you. The CBI should also understand the seriousness of the matter. We feel sorry to face such sort of investigators in the matter,” Justice Bagchi told the CBI counsel.

