Teachers’ scam: CBI court draws reference to Ramakrishna Paramahamsa

A special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday referred to spiritual pathfinder Ramakrishna Paramahamsa while hearing bail pleas of three middlemen in the alleged multi-crore teachers recruitment scam in West Bengal.

“Do you know what Ramakrishna Paramhansa said regarding the definition of a Guru. He said that Guru is the God for his followers. Who is the Guru of the three accused? Find them out and complete the chain,” special court judge Arpan Chattopadhyay told the CBI counsel when he opposed the bail petitions of Trinamool Congress youth wing state secretary Kuntal Ghosh, Tapas Mondal and Niladri Ghosh.

In reply the CBI counsel said that the agency sleuths are working day and night to track that only.

The CBI counsel said that during the course of interrogation of the three accused, the sleuths have come across names of some “highly-influential” persons who are involved. “However, the investigating officials are in search of concrete evidence to arrest them,” he said.

The special court rejected the bail pleas and remanded the three accused to judicial custody till March 9.

20230223-200804

