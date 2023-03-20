INDIA

Teachers’ scam: CBI files fresh FIR against anonymous beneficiaries

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fresh FIR in West Bengal’s multi-crore recruitment scam of teaching and non-teaching staff against anonymous beneficiaries of the proceeds of the scam.

CBI sources said that the fresh FIR has been filed following an instruction from the the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court.

“Justice Gangopadhyay gave the instruction considering that names of more brains behind the scam are yet to surface. Hence, as per instruction, we have filed a fresh FIR in the matter naming anonymous beneficiaries,” a CBI source said.

The source also said that it has been mentioned in the FIR that these anonymous beneficiaries include some insiders in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

As per initial estimates of the CBI, a total of 16,500 individuals, which included both teaching and non- teaching staff, were appointed illegally against monetary considerations.

During a hearing in the matter on March 2, Justice Gangopadhyay pointed out that in 2014, an entity named S. Basu Roy got the contract for evaluation of the answer sheets of candidates appearing for the written examination. He also said that that the charge is that there had been irregularities in the evaluation process where ineligible candidates were granted higher marks.

Justice Gangopadhyay directed the CBI to investigate the reasons behind giving so many important assignments to that entity and why the said entity had access to the confidential section of the WBSSC.

CBI sources said that all the members of the WBSSC’s the-then ad hoc committee responsible for giving these assignments to the said entity will be summoned and questioned by the central agency sleuths and if necessary, will be taken into custody.

On March 2, Justice Gangopadhyay also directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to become part of the investigation on this count.

20230320-205201

