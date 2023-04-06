The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the multi-crore scam in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools in West Bengal has highlighted the different rates charged by expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh and his associates for increasing the marks in the written examination for the teachers’ eligibility test (TET) for the recruitment of primary teachers.

On Thursday, the central agency counsel told a special CBI court in Kolkata that the rates for increasing the marks in the written examination varied over “how much the marks were to be increased”.

“The rate for increasing the marks from 60 to 70 was much higher than the rate for increasing the marks from 65 to 70,” the CBI counsel told the court.

The CBI also handed over the case diary in the matter to the court and claimed that all the details on this count were mentioned there.

The CBI sleuths on Thursday also received praise from the judge of the special court for making a detailed and documented submission to the court on this count.

On Thursday, the CBI counsel also argued in court that there had been two pillars in this entire scam process.

“The first pillar includes those who received money from the candidates and the second pillar comprises those where the proceeds were finally passed on to. Those who paid money for jobs were caught in between two pillars. Now the process is on to join the dots between the two pillars,” the CBI counsel said.

Meanwhile, sources in the know of things said that Kuntal Ghosh had already admitted during questioning that he had collected around Rs 19.02 crore to arrange jobs through “unfair means”.

After hearing all sides, the judge of the CBI special court rejected Ghosh’s bail petition and extended his judicial remand till April 20. Also, judicial remand was extended for two other accused in the case — Tapas Mondal and Niladri Das till April 20.

