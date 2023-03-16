The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday submitted a supplementary chargesheet in court in connection with its ongoing investigation into the irregularities in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal.

The probe agency in the supplementary chargesheet submitted in a special CBI court has also incorporated the name of former chairman of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), Subiresh Bhattacharya. He is also the former vice-chancellor of the University of North Bengal.

He was chairman of WBSSC from 2014 to 2018. When he was arrested by the CBI last year, he was the vice- chancellor of the University of North Bengal. He is currently in judicial custody in connection with his alleged involvement in the scam.

The first chargesheet in the matter was submitted at a special CBI court on September 30. It had a total of 16 names.

Bhattacharya was also removed from the post of All Bengal Principals Council’s president.

It was also alleged that he was meddling with the affairs of the council from behind bars.

The members of the council also approached the state education minister, Bratya Basu, on the matter, following which he was removed from the post.

20230316-211205