INDIA

Teachers’ scam: CBI submits supplementary chargesheet in court

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday submitted a supplementary chargesheet in court in connection with its ongoing investigation into the irregularities in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal.

The probe agency in the supplementary chargesheet submitted in a special CBI court has also incorporated the name of former chairman of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), Subiresh Bhattacharya. He is also the former vice-chancellor of the University of North Bengal.

He was chairman of WBSSC from 2014 to 2018. When he was arrested by the CBI last year, he was the vice- chancellor of the University of North Bengal. He is currently in judicial custody in connection with his alleged involvement in the scam.

The first chargesheet in the matter was submitted at a special CBI court on September 30. It had a total of 16 names.

Bhattacharya was also removed from the post of All Bengal Principals Council’s president.

It was also alleged that he was meddling with the affairs of the council from behind bars.

The members of the council also approached the state education minister, Bratya Basu, on the matter, following which he was removed from the post.

20230316-211205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K govt launches ‘Srinagar City Heritage Tour Bus Service’

    Owaisi booked for hate speech in UP

    ED files charge sheet against Satyender Jain in money laundering case

    Spy Game: Ravi Omprakash Rao to play IB officer in ‘Avrodh...