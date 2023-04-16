The CBI will implicate Jiban Krishna Saha, the Trinamool Congress legislator from Burdwan in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, under Section 204 (punishment for destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Friday night, while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths were conducting raid and search operations at Saha’s residence in connection with the multi- crore teachers’ recruitment scam, Shah suddenly threw both his mobile phones in a pond adjacent to his residence.

The CBI sleuths were able to track one mobile while the other one is still missing. The raid and search operations started at 1.30 p.m. on Friday and continued till the time this report was filed.

Sources said that this act of throwing away the mobile phones was a clear attempt to destroy the document or electronic records so that they could be produced as evidence against him.

The CBI sleuths are currently interacting with their legal brains so that the legislator can be implicated under Section 204 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides the other sections as applicable based on the evidence collected about his involvement in the recruitment scam, sources said.

Meanwhile, a team of technical experts have arrived at Saha’s residence and they are trying to decipher the contents of the mobile phone that was recovered at around 7.30 a.m. on Sunday. The search for the second mobile is still on.

Meanwhile, the CBI sleuths have also recovered two pen- drives from the jewellery- box of Saha’s wife. They suspect that those two pen- drives have crucial documents relating to the transaction of crime proceeds in the recruitment scam.

Earlier, the CBI had recovered a number of incriminating documents, including admit cards for written examinations for recruitment of primary, upper primary and second sections in the state-run schools. A diary has also been recovered which might contain records of scam proceeds collected.

During the course of its investigation and through questioning of arrested and expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, the central agency sleuths came across a local agent named Kaushik Ghosh.

Sources said that Kaushik Ghosh mainly acted as an agent in Murshidabad district and his task was to arrange for prospective candidates willing to pay hefty amounts of money for getting appointments in state-run schools.

From Kaushik Ghosh, the CBI sleuths came to know of Saha’s involvement in the scam.

20230416-112601