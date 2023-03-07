INDIA

Teachers’ scam: Councillors who recommended candidates under CBI scanner

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal have come across a number of recommendations in the letterheads of councillors of different urban civic bodies, including municipal corporations and municipalities in the state.

Sources said that the CBI, besides preparing a list of 80 councillors, majority of which are associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress, is also going back to track how many of those recommended by them are currently serving in different state-run schools or are in the waiting list for recruitment.

The CBI sleuths, sources said, have decided to adopt a step-by-step approach in investigating the development. After identifying the recommended names who are already recruited or are in the waiting list, the CBI will question them in batches to know whether they had paid money for getting the jobs and if yes, whom they had paid.

“On the basis of their statements and depending on the circumstances, those who received money and even some of those who recommended the names might also be summoned for the purpose of questioning,” a CBI associate said.

Meanwhile, in a separate development to the same scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe into the matter, has summoned for questioning beauty salon owner Soma Chakraborty, to whose account Rs 50 lakh was transferred in phases from the accounts of arrested youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh.

She is supposed to appear at the ED office on March 10. The central agency has asked her to bring along with her the details of her finances including the sources of funds behind her salon, residence and vehicle.

Chakraborty is reportedly owning two beauty salons, one at Lake Town and the other in South Kolkata.

She has already been questioned by ED once in the matter.

