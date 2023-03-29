INDIA

Teachers’ scam: ED conducts raids at 2 residences of WBSSC employee

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths probing the multi- crore scam in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools on Wednesday conducted raid and search operations at two residences of a West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) employee.

Sources said that the owner of the residence is one Arnab Basu who is currently associated with the accounts department of WBSSC, which is the state government nodal body for conducting examinations and interviews for recruitment and interviews of teaching and non-teaching staff in the state.

Both the residences where the raid and search operations were conducted were located at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

ED officials have, however, remained tight-lipped over the findings following the raid and search operations at the two residences of the WBSSC staff.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the ED sleuths also interrogated Kakoli Shil, wife of arrested real-estate promoter in connection with the recruitment scam Ayan Shil, at the central agency’s office at central government office (CGO) complex in Salt Lake.

Sources said that Kakoli Shil, who currently stays in New Delhi along with her son, arrived in Kolkata on Saturday morning and appeared at the ED office. On Wednesday, she faced the second round of interrogation by the central agency.

According to ED sources, Kakoli Shil is a director in one company floated by Shil and hence her interrogation in the matter has become necessary.

20230329-161203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A new brand aims to disrupt the beauty business with its...

    Jeep journey to Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa stopped

    Odisha Assembly expresses concern over rising fuel prices

    TRIFED to set up AtmaNirbhar Bharat corner in all Indian embassies