INDIA

Teacher’s scam: ED seeks details of Tapas Saha from CBI

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED)– parallely probing the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in west Bengal — on Monday sought financial details of Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Saha in connection with the case.

The probe officials have sought from their counterparts in CBI details of the their preliminary findings about Saha’s involvement in the matter.

CBI has already summoned Saha to its Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata this week for questioning based on the documents seized from his residence during the raid and search operations by the central agency sleuths last week.

Sources said that while CBI will undergo investigation of the overall alleged involvement of Saha in the matter, ED sleuths will only concentrate on the financial aspects of this involvement.

Meanwhile, Saha, who had earlier claimed that he had been a victim of conspiracy hatched by some of his own party colleagues in the district, on Tuesday afternoon expressed grief for not being contacted by his party leadership at this critical phase.

“I am yet to be contacted by my leadership. But as of now I am still with the party and will continue to be so in the coming days as well. I will try to contact my leadership within the next couple of days,” he said.

The CBI probe against Saha was initiated following an order by the Calcutta High Court on April 18, which noted that since the state police refused to act on the allegations about Saha’s involvement in the recruitment scam, the probe in the matter is fit to be handed over to the CBI.

Saha is the fourth Trinamool MLA to come under the scanner of central agencies in connection.

20230425-132403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5.8 L families in Assam are landless: Minister

    Kashmiri athlete Danish Manzoor ‘honored and proud’ to be FIT India...

    IPL 2022: Snacks to binge on Guilt-free

    Harsh Vardhan to hold video meet with 4 CMs on Covid