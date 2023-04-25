The Enforcement Directorate (ED)– parallely probing the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in west Bengal — on Monday sought financial details of Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Saha in connection with the case.

The probe officials have sought from their counterparts in CBI details of the their preliminary findings about Saha’s involvement in the matter.

CBI has already summoned Saha to its Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata this week for questioning based on the documents seized from his residence during the raid and search operations by the central agency sleuths last week.

Sources said that while CBI will undergo investigation of the overall alleged involvement of Saha in the matter, ED sleuths will only concentrate on the financial aspects of this involvement.

Meanwhile, Saha, who had earlier claimed that he had been a victim of conspiracy hatched by some of his own party colleagues in the district, on Tuesday afternoon expressed grief for not being contacted by his party leadership at this critical phase.

“I am yet to be contacted by my leadership. But as of now I am still with the party and will continue to be so in the coming days as well. I will try to contact my leadership within the next couple of days,” he said.

The CBI probe against Saha was initiated following an order by the Calcutta High Court on April 18, which noted that since the state police refused to act on the allegations about Saha’s involvement in the recruitment scam, the probe in the matter is fit to be handed over to the CBI.

Saha is the fourth Trinamool MLA to come under the scanner of central agencies in connection.

