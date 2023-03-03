INDIA

Teachers’ scam: ED submits in court details of proceeds received by Kuntal Ghosh

NewsWire
0
1

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday submitted to a special PMLA court the details on the proceeds of the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal received by an arrested youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh.

The ED has also informed the court of the details of the portion of the scam proceeds of Ghosh that he had forwarded to former West Bengal education minister and ex-Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee, who is currently in the judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the scam.

The ED told the court that these details have been available after examining Ghosh’s bank accounts and other related documents in connection with the scam.

“ED sleuths have questioned 10 individuals who acted as agents in collecting scam proceeds on behalf of Kuntal Ghosh. These 10 individuals have informed the investigating officers that they collected a total amount of Rs 16 crore from a total of 200 candidates for providing them teaching jobs in the state-run schools. Each candidate paid Rs 6 lakh,” the ED counsel told the court on Friday.

He also said that from checking the bank accounts of Ghosh, the ED sleuths have come to know that he had transferred a “massive amount” in different phases to a particular woman since 2020.

“The investigating officers have summoned the woman for questioning,” the ED counsel said.

He also said that Kuntal Ghosh, besides collecting money for primary teachers’ aspirants, also collected money from those willing to join state-run schools as secondary teachers.

“He also collected money from private teacher’s training colleges,” the ED counsel added.

20230303-205601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IIT-K student ends life by suicide in hostel room

    Actress Kaniha teaches herself to play ukulele

    Questioning me in hawala case is to shame BJP, says K....

    India reports 5,108 new Covid cases, 31 deaths