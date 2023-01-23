INDIA

Teachers’ scam: ED trying to decipher symbolic scripts in diary of arrested Trinamool leadee

Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths probing the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal, has come across some symbolic scripts in the diary of the youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh who has been arrested over his alleged connection with the case.

Sources said that ED sleuths are currently trying hard to decipher those symbolic scripts, which they think will lead to further clues regarding involvement of more influential persons behind the scam.

While he was arrested on January 21 after marathon raid and search operations at this twin residence for around 24 hours since the previous morning, the ED sleuths recovered a diary from his possession.

Sources said that in that diary there are short symbolic scripts which are circled.

The investigating sleuths are specially about two such circled and short symbolic scripts namely “SA” and “PS”.

They are of the preliminary opinion that these two scripts are abbreviations of the initials of two individuals having some links with the scam proceeds transactions. They are trying to question Ghosh to decipher the details of these symbolic scripts.

The ED has already got definite clues indicating commission-basis involvement of Ghosh in the scam.

The documents seized from him indicate some notes on accounts which clearly indicate the commission-based involvement of the arrested leader for the arrangement of each candidate willing to shell out hefty sums to procure teachers’ jobs in state state-run schools.

From examining the notes of accounts recovered from the residence of Ghosh, the ED sleuths have been able to deduct a breakup of the amounts received for teaching and non-teaching grades in this nexus where Ghosh was a principal character.

As per the estimates of the central agency sleuths, the maximum money transfer was done in case of recruitment of primary teachers at around Rs 10.50 crore followed by the upper-primary grade at Rs 3.24 crore.

