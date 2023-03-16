INDIA

Teachers’ scam: ‘Had no role in recruitment process’, says Partha Chatterjee

Former West Bengal Education Minister and ex-Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee on Thursday told a special CBI court that he had “absolutely no role in the recruitment process” of teachers and non-teaching staff in the state-run schools in his capacity as the education minister.

He also said the onus for the irregularities lies with West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).

“I was not the appointing authority. I was just the minister. I do not support such irregularities… and won’t support them in future as well. The commission and boards have their own set of rules that they follow,” he said.

Even as the WBSSC is the selection authority for teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools, it is not the appointing authority.

After completion of the selection process, the commission sends recommendation letters to the board, who then appoint candidates as per the recommendations and as per the number of vacancies.

On Thursday, Chatterjee sought “five minutes of time to speak about something”. However, he was not granted the time to do so.

He will be presented at the same court again on March 23, when he will be allowed to speak.

