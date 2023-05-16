INDIA

Teachers’ scam: Hearing on Abhishek Banerjee’s plea concludes, Calcutta HC reserves verdict

NewsWire
0
0

Hearing on the plea moved by Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for relief from the ambit of CBI probe in the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal concluded at Calcutta High Court on Tuesday afternoon.

However, the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha reserved the verdict. Two related cases in the matter were recently transferred to the bench of Justice Sinha from the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay following a Supreme Court order.

Abhishek Banerjee’s name surfaced in the matter after another accused in the alleged recruitment scam and expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh wrote letters to a local police station as well as to the judge of a lower court accusing central agencies of putting pressure on him to name Banerjee in the alleged scam.

On Tuesday, Dhiraj Trivedi, the counsel for Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe in the matter, argued in the court that Ghosh sent the letters flouting all jail-codes.

“The letter was first sent to the judge of the lower court. Before the matter was settled at the lower court, the copy of the same letter was forwarded to a local police station. This cannot be done legally,” Trivedi said.

In his counter, Kuntal Ghosh’s counsel said that his client had not made a party in the case despite there were so many developments in the matter over the letters written by him.

On Tuesday, both CBI and ED submitted to the court their respective progress reports on the investigation in sealed envelopes.

During the hearing last week, Justice Sinha had raised questions about the reasons for the petitioner’s reluctance in facing the investigation in the matter. Observing that the petitioner should cooperate in the investigation process, Justice Sinha also observed that no one is above investigation.

“Let the investigating agency decide who is involved and who is not. The legal system is above all. Everyone should cooperate in the process of investigation,” Justice Sinha had observed.

20230516-171202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Geological Survey of India officials to check TN village over tremors

    Fintech Uni suspends card services over RBI digital lending norms

    Why is ASI reluctant to publish the 2003 Ayodhya excavation report?

    Cattle smuggling scam: Two firms with Anubrata Mandal’s daughter as director...