INDIA

Teachers’ scam: Judicial custody of Partha, Arpita extended to Jan 7

NewsWire
0
0

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Wednesday extended judicial custody for former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee till January 7 in connection with their alleged involvement in the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Chatterjee has also moved a plea in the same court for exemption of his name from the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the teachers’ recruitment scam on December 7. However, the matter could not be heard on Wednesday as the ED’s counsel informed the court that they need some more time to present his line of argument in the matter. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled on January 31 next year.

On Wednesday, neither counsel for Chatterjee nor the one for Mukherjee moved any bail pleas on behalf of their clients. Instead, Chatterjee’s counsel appealed to the court to direct the ED to submit a report on its progress of investigation in the matter.

At the same time, Chatterjee’s counsel also questioned how the central agency was appealing for extension of his custody without seeking any remand or submitting any progress report on the investigation.

20221214-194203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi to now address virtual rallies in West Bengal on...

    For seven centuries, this Bihar village has stayed off liquor

    Gujarat Vidyapith trustees invite Governor Acharya Devvrat to take over as...

    Karnataka releases answers for SSLC exams on its website