INDIA

Teachers’ scam: Manik Bhattacharya challenges Calcutta HC order on property confiscation

NewsWire
0
0

Trinamool Congress legislator and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE)’s former President Manik Bhattacharya on Wednesday challenged the order of Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench directing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to confiscate his property.

Bhattacharya, his wife Satarupa Bhattacharya and son Saouvik Bhattacharya are in judicial custody now because of their alleged involvement in the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal.

On February 27, a single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the CBI to confiscate all of Bhattacharya’s properties taking a strong note of his missing the deadline tp paying a penalty of Rs 7,00,000 in two cases related to the teachers’ recruitment scam. Justice Gangopadhyay observed that despite missing the deadline for payment of the penalty, neither had Bhattacharya taken any initiative to pay it or inform the court about his inability on this count. Thereafter, he directed the CBI to confiscate all his properties.

On Wednesday, Bhattacharya’s counsel approached a division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya challenging the order of the single-judge bench on this count. The matter will come up from hearing this week only.

20230301-214603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wrong interpretation of rule change on liquor policy: Delhi govt

    UP CM inaugurates exhibition on Vajpayee

    Kranti Redkar-Wankhede files police complaint over fake chats

    India logs 84k fresh Covid cases, 4,002 deaths in 24 hrs