A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here on Tuesday sent Trinamool Congress legislator and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education’s former President Manik Bhattacharya to judicial custody till May 18 in connection with the multi-crore scam in teachers recruitment scam.

The judge accepted the argument of Enforcement Directorate (ED) counsel that Bhattacharya, being a “highly influential” person, can influence the witnesses and tamper with evidence, if released on bail.

During the hearing on his bail plea, Bhattacharya, a former principal of a reputed law college in Kolkata, made an attempt to say something quoting some legal provisions. However, the judge stopped him, saying that since he has appointed an advocate to argue on his behalf, by protocol he cannot be allowed to make a submission at the court.

However, as the Trinamool lawmaker made an attempt to proceed, the judge took exception. “You are a former principal of a law college. Are you not aware of the court decorum?” he questioned.

The ED’s counsel pointed out that Bhattacharya is so influential that even after spending so many days behind the bars in connection with the scam, he is yet to be expelled or suspended from the party. “Because of him, his wife and son are languishing in jail, since he used them in carrying out the irregularities. He should not be granted bail at any cost,” counsel argued.

