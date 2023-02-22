INDIA

Teachers’ scam: Manik Bhattacharya’s wife and son sent to judicial custody

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Wednesday evening rejected anticipatory bail application of the wife and son of Trinamool Congress legislator and West Bengal Board of Primary Education’s (WBBPE) former President Manik Bhattacharya.

It sent both wife, Satarupa Bhattacharya and son, Souvik Bhattacharya to judicial custody till March 6.

Both of them were named as accused in the scam in the supplementary charge sheet presented by ED to the court recently. Both appeared at the court on Wednesday and moved the anticipatory bail petitions, which were rejected by the court after prolonged hearing in the matter.

The counsel for the Bhattacharyas, while moving the bail plea, argued that his clients voluntarily appeared at the court and are ready to extend full cooperation in the investigation and hence, should be granted the anticipatory bail under any condition.

The ED counsel opposed the anticipatory bail plea and claimed in the court that Manik Bhattacharya’s wife was fully aware of her husband’s involvement in the scam and she was also a partner in the process. On this matter, counsel also referred to a joint account held by her with a deceased person and said the investigation official doubts that this account might have been used for diversion of scam proceeds.

