The name of the wife of an absconding suspect of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths probing the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal has now surfaced.

The name came up after Kuntal Ghosh, the arrested youth Trinamool Congress leader in the same, while coming out the court, told newspersons that one Haimanti Ganguly is aware of where the main proceeds of the scam had gone.

On cross-examination the CBI sleuths came to know the woman named by Ghosh is estranged wife of a suspected middleman in the scam Gopal Dalapati, who had been absconding though being summoned by the central agency for questioning. There is no trace of his estranged wife, perceived to be staying in Mumbai, till date.

Sources said that although the investigating sleuths is yet to get any specific clue of Haimanti Ganguly’s involvement in the scam, but any investigation process has started to determine whether Kuntal Ghosh has floated the name suddenly to divert public attention from the principal course of investigation which is to identify the main brains behind the scam or there are some merits in his claims.

A background check of Haimanti Ganguly has revealed that at a time she was involved in the profession of modelling and part- time acting in low- budget Bengali movies. This is the second name of a lady with modelling and acting background that has surfaced in the teachers’ scam the first being that of Arpita Mukherjee, the close- aide of former West Bengal education minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

In July last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths who are conducting a parallel probe in the teachers’ recruitment scam recovered crores of rupees from her two residences. She is currently in judicial custody and so is Partha Chatterjee.

