Trinamool panchayat member’s sons name surfaces in list of tampered OMR sheets

A fresh political slugfest has erupted in West Bengal as the name of the son of ruling Trinamool Congress panchayat office bearer’s son has appeared in the list of 952 optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets published by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), which were allegedly tampered with to accommodate ineligible candidates as teachers in state-run schools.

The name of the candidate on this count is Nazimmullah, who is the son of Mohammad Isha Sardar, the elected executive officer of a Trinamool Congress-run panchayat samiti at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district.

As per records, Nazimmullah, currently a teacher of history in a state-run school in South 24 Parganas district, actually scored 25 in the written examination for teachers’ recruitment conducted by WBSSC.

However, his final marks were shown as 53 in the final list on the server of the commission, as revealed after an investigation conducted by the CBI.

Although Nazimmullah was not available for comments, his father Mohammad Isha Sardar claimed that this is a conspiracy hatched by the opposition to malign him and his family.

“Since there are examples of some candidates securing jobs even after submitting blank OMR sheets, it is unwise to put everyone in the same bracket. My son did not submit a blank sheet. He got his job through his own merit. Neither me, nor my son, approached anyone for recommendation. This is a conspiracy hatched by the opposition parties to malign me and my son,” he said.

This is the second name with Trinamool Congress connection that has surfaced in the list of 952 optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets published by WBSSC.

As reported by IANS on December 24, the name of Kuheli Ghosh, the Trinamool councillor from Ward No. 18 of Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality in South 24 Parganas district, who is currently employed as a secondary teacher of history in a state-run school in South 24 Parganas district, also surfaced in the list.

20221226-171403