A fresh political slugfest has erupted in West Bengal as the names of the nephew and niece of a Trinamool Congress legislator from Murshidabad district has surfaced in the list of 952 optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets published by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), as allegedly tampered with to accommodate ineligible candidates as teachers in state-run schools.

BJP’s Murshidabad district General Secretary, Laltu Das, who has highlighted the matter, said that the list contains the names of Mohommad Raqibul Hasan and Nousin Akhtar, both of whom are currently employed as geography teachers for secondary sections in two state-run schools. “Raqibul is the nephew and Nousin is the niece of Trinamool Congress MLA from Lalgola assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, Mohammad Ali,” he said.

However, the Trinamool MLA has denied any connection with the two names concerned. “I do not have any connection with many relatives and as far as I know, none of my nephews and nieces are working as school teachers,” he said.

Both Raqibul and Nousin secured 53 as per the website of the WBSSC.

On December 26, the name of Nazimmullah, the son of Mohammad Isha Sardar, the elected executive officer of a Trinamool Congress-run panchayat samiti at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, also surfaced in the same list of tampered OMR sheets.

Prior to that, on December 24, the name of Kuheli Ghosh, the Trinamool councillor from Ward No. 18 of Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality in South 24 Parganas district, who is currently employed as a secondary teacher of history in a state-run school in South 24 Parganas district, also surfaced in the list.

Meanwhile another list of 1,698 non-teaching staff in different state-run schools, who were found to have illegally secured jobs by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the WBSSC, as recently published by the commission, has revealed that the maximum number of illegal recruitments on this count was from East Midnapore district at 360, followed by West Midnapore at 298 and East Burdwan at 123.

