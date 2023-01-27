Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths, probing the multi-crore teachers recruitment irregularities scam in West Bengal, has come across clues indicating that part of the scam’s proceeds were invested in a film production unit of Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh, arrested by it earlier this month.

Sources said that production house, christened Novkatha Initiative and owned by Ghosh, had recently started producing music videos and web-series. From cross checking different documents seized from his possession, the ED sleuths have come across clues that a part of the scam proceeds were invested in the production process and are interrogating Ghosh to get more details on this count.

Meanwhile, through interrogations. the ED sleuths have come across the names of 35 individuals who secured jobs as teachers in state- run schools by paying money to the arrested youth leader and all of them are currently employed with different schools. The ED sleuths have decided to contact each and every one of them to take the investigation forward.

Ghosh has already informed the ED sleuths that the former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee, who is currently under judicial custody in relation to the scam, was the principal recipient of the money he collected from different candidates.

As per Ghosh’s confession, he collected around Rs 19 crore, out of which he passed on around Rs 15 crore to the former minister. He had also named Gopal Dalpati as a witness to his handing over the amount to Chatterjee. He also said that Dalpati acted as an important link in the process of passing the scam proceeds to different channels.

