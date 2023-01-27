INDIA

Teachers’ scam: Proceeds invested in arrested Trinamool leader’s film production unit

NewsWire
0
0

Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths, probing the multi-crore teachers recruitment irregularities scam in West Bengal, has come across clues indicating that part of the scam’s proceeds were invested in a film production unit of Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh, arrested by it earlier this month.

Sources said that production house, christened Novkatha Initiative and owned by Ghosh, had recently started producing music videos and web-series. From cross checking different documents seized from his possession, the ED sleuths have come across clues that a part of the scam proceeds were invested in the production process and are interrogating Ghosh to get more details on this count.

Meanwhile, through interrogations. the ED sleuths have come across the names of 35 individuals who secured jobs as teachers in state- run schools by paying money to the arrested youth leader and all of them are currently employed with different schools. The ED sleuths have decided to contact each and every one of them to take the investigation forward.

Ghosh has already informed the ED sleuths that the former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee, who is currently under judicial custody in relation to the scam, was the principal recipient of the money he collected from different candidates.

As per Ghosh’s confession, he collected around Rs 19 crore, out of which he passed on around Rs 15 crore to the former minister. He had also named Gopal Dalpati as a witness to his handing over the amount to Chatterjee. He also said that Dalpati acted as an important link in the process of passing the scam proceeds to different channels.

20230127-181403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indices end higher; Sensex above 60,000, Nifty over 18,000

    Kanpur ambush: SC grants bail to wife of aide of slain...

    Odisha Panchayat Polls: TV, Dogs, fish and unique campaigning

    Prez pays homage to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed