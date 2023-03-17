INDIA

Teachers’ scam: Salon owner too returns money taken from Kuntal Ghosh to ED

After Tollywood actor Bonny Sengupta aka Anupriyo Sengupta, beauty salon owner Soma Chakraborty too has returned to Enforcement Directorate (ED) the money that she reportedly took as loan from expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Sources said that the total money returned to the central agency by Chakraborty is Rs 55 lakh, which was transferred to the account of ED on Friday morning. This means that the total recovery of money by ED in the teachers’ recruitment scam during the last 12 hours is Rs 1.05 crore.

On late Thursday evening, Rs 40 lakh was transferred to the account of ED by Bonny Sengupta, which he reportedly took as loan from Kuntal Ghosh to finance the purchase of a new high-end vehicle.

Since the name of Chakraborty, owner of two beauty salons in Kolkata, surfaced and was summoned by ED for questioning, she admitted taking a loan of slightly over Rs 50 lakh from Kuntal Ghosh for extension and infrastructure upgradation of the salons owned by her.

ED, like Bonny Sengupta, asked her to return the money, considering that those money given as loan were in all probability part of the scam proceeds that Ghosh collected. Chakraborty then assured the ED sleuths of paying back the money at the earliest and finally on Friday morning she transferred Rs 55 lakh to the central agency account.

It is now perceived that both Bonny Sengupta and Soma Chakraborty have nanaged to come clean of this controversy by paying back to ED the money they reportedly took as loan from Kuntal Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in teachers’ scam.

