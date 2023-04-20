INDIA

Teachers’ scam: Spokespersons of BJP and central agencies are same, says Kuntal Ghosh

NewsWire
0
0

Kuntal Ghosh, the expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader arrested in connection with the multi-crore scam in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in the state-run schools in West Bengal, claimed on Thursday that the spokespersons of the BJP and the central agencies are the same.

“The spokespersons of the BJP and the central agencies are the same. So, you can understand where the investigation is heading to,” Ghosh told mediapersons after coming out of a special court where he was presented for hearing on Thursday.

This is not the first time that Ghosh has made such an allegation against the central agencies. Earlier, he had accused the central agencies of putting pressure on him to name Trinamool Congress’ national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the case.

He had also sent a letters on this count to the judge of a special court and to a local police station.

Tapas Mondal, a middleman arrested in the same scam, was also presented before the court on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mondal claimed that Kuntal Ghosh had used the name of Abhishek Banerjee to collect crores of rupees.

“Previously I had said that Kuntal Ghosh was involved in a game of Rs 100 crore. Now I have heard that the game involved Rs 500 crore. He had exploited the name of Abhishek Banerjee to collect this money. Now the same amount is being operated in hawala trade,” Mondal claimed.

Commenting on Ghosh’s allegations against the central agencies, Mondal claimed that these are nothing but a “new drama” being enacted by the expelled youth Trinamool leader.

20230420-204004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Left resurgence in Ballygunge is a lesson for all

    Zayn Ibad on role in ‘Aashiqana’ : My character is very...

    I’m not Tendulkar, the entire team has to work together: CJI

    Will not succumb to Centre’s tactics: Congress