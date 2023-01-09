INDIA

Teachers’ scam: Three more primary teachers lose jobs, total 258

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered termination of services of three more primary teachers in different state-run schools in West Bengal on charges of procuring jobs illegally adopting unfair means or against some consideration.

This is the fourth round of termination of services ordered by the single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay since December last year, thus taking the total number of candidates facing termination of service to 258 so far.

Earlier last year, Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered termination of services of 268 primary teachers on the same grounds. However, these teachers approached the Supreme Court claiming that the order was given without hearing them.

The apex court then directed the same single-judge bench to hear the arguments of these 268 primary teachers. It also directed these teachers to file affidavits on this count.

Accordingly, these 268 primary teachers filed their affidavits for reconsideration of the termination of services order. After listening to their arguments in phases and examining their affidavits and other related documents since December last year, Justice Gangopadhyay had re-issued orders for termination of services for 258 among them in four phases till Monday.

