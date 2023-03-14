INDIA

Teachers’ scam: Trinamool Congress expels Kuntal Ghosh, Santanu Bandopadhyay

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday announced the expulsion of youth leaders Kuntal Ghosh and Santanu Bandoopadhyay, both arrested in connection with the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in the state.

This the second time that Trinamool has taken such a step in the matter since the central agencies started probing the scam. Last July, the party leadership stripped former state Education Minister and Secretary General, Partha Chatterjee of all his ministerial and party portfolios a week after his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths in this connection.

While Ghosh is in judicial custody now, Bandopadhyay is in ED custody.

Announcing the party decision to expel Ghosh and Bandopadhyay at a press conference here, state Women and Child Development and Commerce & Industries Minister, Dr Sashi Panja said that Trinamool is clear about its stand on the issue of corruption.

“This is the difference between Trinamool Congress and other parties. Our party never stands by accused persons. On the other hand, in BJP the party leadership is also standing behind their accused leaders,” she said.

Opposition leaders have, however, described this expulsion announcement as a mere eyewash. BJP’s national Vice President Dilip Ghosh questioned why the party leadership had been silent on party MLA Manik Bhattacharya and Birbhum district chief Anubrata Mondal.

“Actually, if Trinamool Congress starts expelling all those who are involved in corruption, then the party will cease to exist. This is nothing but an eyewash,” he said.

