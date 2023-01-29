The Trinamool Congress leadership will soon adopt the Partha Chatterjee path in the case of party’s youth leader Kuntal Ghosh, who is currently in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody because of his alleged involvement in the multi- crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal, by stripping him off from all party posts.

“Partha Chatterjee was a very senior leader of the party. He occupied several important posts in the party. But he was removed from all his posts. Similarly, action will be taken against Kuntal Ghosh who is a member in the state committee of the party’s youth wing and when it will be done the media will be informed,” state president of the youth wing of Trinamool Congress and actress- turned- politician Sayani Ghosh informed media persons on Sunday afternoon.

Before his arrest by the ED in July last year in connection with the teacher’s recruitment irregularities, the former state education minister Partha Chatterjee was holding two important positions of the state commerce & industries minister and Trinamool Congress’s secretary general.

However, a week after his arrest, Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary and party MP Abhishek Banerjee at a press conference announced the expulsion of Chatterjee for all ministerial and party portfolios.

Ghosh was arrested from his residence on January 21 by the ED sleuths after conducting a marathon search and seizure operations there for about 24 hours. Later he has reportedly confessed to the central agency sleuths of collecting around Rs 19 crore for arranging primary teachers’ jobs in state- run schools, out of which he passed on Rs 15 crore to Partha Chatterjee.

The ED sleuths have recently recovered some WhatsApp communication of Ghosh which revealed that he had selectively leaked questions of written examination for primary teacher’s appointment which was endorsed by Chatterjee.

Ghosh himself had told media persons that there are bigger brains behind the scam and someday or the other these names will surface.

