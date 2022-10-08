ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Team ‘Goodbye’ wishes Big B ahead of his birthday with special video

The team of the recently released film ‘Goodbye’ has wished legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan as he is set to ring in his 80th birthday on October 11.

The team created a special video that consisted of fans across the globe wishing Megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In the video, the fans expressed how the Superstar is loved by every generation and how they relate to his journey as their own.

The video then goes on to show the fans showering tremendous love and blessings, depicting their heartfelt emotions for their favourite megastar.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Goodbye’, and is known for her portrayal of Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, also wished Big B in this special video.

The legendary megastar’s birthday is being celebrated by fans all across the world in their own unique way, Amitabh Bachchan has ruled on hearts since decades and will always continue to do so.

‘Goodbye’, which stars Big B, Rashmika and Neena Gupta, is currently playing in cinemas.

