SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Team India coach Rahul Dravid joins squad before India-Pakistan match

NewsWire
0
0

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for Covid-19 and joined the team in Dubai ahead of the blockbuster Asia Cup game against Pakistan on Sunday evening.

Dravid’s return will boost the morale of the team as it looks to avenge the 10-wicket defeat inflicted by Pakistan at the same venue during the ICC T20 World Cup last year.

Dravid had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 23, placing his involvement during the Asia Cup in doubt, with former batter and present National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman being named as the interim head coach.

Dravid’s presence will be a big relief for skipper Rohit Sharma as the duo try to solidify their playing XI with an eye on the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Dravid was assessed by the BCCI medical team and after he tested negative for Covid-19, he was allowed to board the flight to Dubai.

20220828-124602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Harmanpreet-led India women’s team lands in Sri Lanka for white-ball series

    IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh tests positive for Covid-19, confirms Delhi Capitals

    For us, the Cricket World Cup is an Olympics event: Jhulan...

    Tendulkar leads cricket fraternity in wishing Harbhajan on his retirement