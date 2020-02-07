Team India reaches Pak to participate in Kabaddi World Cup

Lahore, Feb 8 (IANS) The Indian kabaddi team has reached Lahore to participate in the Kabaddi World Cup scheduled to start on February 9.

According to reports published in the Pakistani media, a spokesman for the Sports Board said the board officials welcomed the players by presenting them flowers. The Indian team reached Lahore via the Wagah border. The Sports Minister of Punjab Province welcomed the Indian team at the local hotel where it is staying.

The matches will be played in Faisalabad on February 12 and 13 and in Gujarat, a city of Punjab province, on February 14. The World Cup final will take place on February 16 in Lahore. The winning team will be awarded Rs 1 crore.

The Kabaddi World Cup is being organised for the first time in Pakistan. Teams from 10 countries are participating in it. Teams from Germany, Iran and Azerbaijan have also reached Lahore.

